Due to winter storms that have impacted the area, the Madisonville City Council and the Madisonville City Parks and Recreation Committee have canceled meeting planned for today.
“We have canceled them just because of the prediction of what we could have in the weather. We will have a special called meeting at a later time,” said Madisonville City Clerk Kim Blue.
The city council meeting was to be the first in-person optional meeting of the year to allow for a public hearing in the annexation of Pappy’s Convenient store at 2015 Grapevine Road. The store is owned by Devaditi, Inc.
On Jan. 28, the Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission held a public hearing regarding the annexation- with no public input being presented, according to a recommendation from the commission to the City of Madisonville.
The commission recommended assigning the zoning classification of General Commercial to be under the City of Madisonville’s limits.
“First Reading of the zoning classification will be heard before the council and once we have first reading we will have the second reading of the ordinance annexing and the second reading approving the zoning classification will be held at a later scheduled council meeting,” said Blue.
Blue added if the business is brought under the Madisonville City limits, they will be able to apply for a liquor license to begin selling alcohol.
“I don’t know the reasoning for the annexation, but he will be able to sell alcohol if the classification changes,” said Blue.
Other services that would be included being under the city limits would be police, fire and trash service.
Other items on the Madisonville City Council agenda included a resolution to continue with the application process for a Kentucky Community Development Block Grant for utility assistance.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced in January up to $38 million is available to local governments to help Kentuckians with overdue utility bills in their jurisdiction. Each unit of local government may request up to $200,000 for assistance in their communities.
The Parks and Recreation Committee meeting agenda included planned discussion regarding sports complex — a joint project with the City of Madisonville and the Hopkins County Fiscal Court.
