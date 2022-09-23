It’s that time of year for parents to submit their child’s information for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program that helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year.
Salvation Army Captain Lisa Good said the online portal has been open for about a week, and there have already been 30 kids added. She said parents have until Nov. 1 to sign their child or children up for the Angel Tree program.
“They have to be responsible for getting their children’s stuff in,” said Good.
To sign-up a child for the Angel Tree program, all information has to go through SAangeltree.org. Parents should have their ID, the child’s birth certificate or hospital record, SNAP verification or Income verification, a utility bill with their current address, and a sheet of paper with all the kids’ names and schools they attend this year.
All of the information needs to be uploaded to the website and saved. They will not accept Angel Tree candidates over the phone or in person. All parents must have a working email and phone number. Once the application is received and approved, parents will get an email back with the appointment time and date to pick up their child’s items.
Kassy Holmes, the administrative assistant, said there is no limit to the number of children they will accept, and while all the children will get a toy, they may not all get clothing.
“Angle Tree adoption will be ready about the middle of November,” she said.
If anyone wants to donate clothing or items to the Salvation Army Madisonville, they can send it to P.O. Box 489 or drop it off at 805 McCoy Avenue.
Major Mike Good said they are also accepting Red Kettle sponsors and bell ringers, though that won’t start until November.
For more information on the Angel Tree program, becoming a bell ringer, or a Red Kettle sponsor, call 270-825-3620.
