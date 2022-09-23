The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Dakota Kingery, was charged, September 21, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Bradley Edward Draper, was charged, September 22, 2022, for operating a vehicle under the influence, no registration plates and failure to produce insurance card.
• Zikear-Romare Toyale Lockett, was charged, September 21, 2022, for identity theft of another without consent.
• Jerome Dawanne Midgett, was charged, September 21, 2022, for identity theft of another without consent.
• Raymond Hammond, was charged, September 21, 2022, for intoxication in a public place.
• Gregory Childress, was charged, September 21, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
