Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Kelvin Bell, 31, of Madisonville was charged Monday with a felony probation violation from Christian County and being a fugitive from Warrick County, Indiana.
• Arthur Deramo, 55, of Madisonville was charged Monday with public intoxication.
• Lauren Furgerson, 19, of Madisonville was charged Monday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Paris Phipps, 27, of Madisonville was charged Monday with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
• Amber Sheets, 37, of Madisonville was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a minor.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Emmanuel Bell, 35, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Christopher Brunson, age unknown, of Madisonville was charged Monday with nonpayment of court costs/fines and contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Misty Brunson, 32, of Madisonville was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Cardarelli, 57, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with theft by deception/cold checks.
• David Ezell, 36, of Madisonville was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Tony Johnson, 34, of Nortonville was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
