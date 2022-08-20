Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region is holding a Bourbon Raffle that will end on Tuesday. Funds raised through the raffle will go to help fund new home construction for the organization.
Habitat Executive Director Heath Duncan said they try to do a Bourbon Raffle every quarter. The raffle lasts approximately 30 days, and they try to sell at least 3,000 tickets at each raffle.
“We use that money to go back into building houses,” he said. “We built 10 houses last year. Now, we are in the middle of tornado recovery work, and we are going to build 17 houses this year.”
He said they have seven homes currently under construction, and two of those homes are for tornado survivors. They plan on completing 10 more homes for tornado survivors before the end of the year.
“The proceeds from this are going to help us build affordable houses which is an expensive job,” said Duncan.
Habitat started the Bourbon Raffle in 2020 when in-person fundraisers were not allowed. He said they looked for something to do online, which is how they found the Bourbon Raffle.
“Raising money online has become more and more important, especially since COVID,” said Duncan.
Having done bourbon raffles since 2020, he said they always try to use bourbon from the Buffalo Trace Distillery as the prizes for the raffle.
The grand prize is a six-bottle collection containing a Pappy Van Winkle five-bottle collection (Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year, Lot B 12 year, Pappy Van Winkle 15 year, Pappy Van Winkle 20 year, and Pappy Van Winkle 23 year), and a 1995 OFC.
The second prize is a Pappy Van Winkle 12 year, and the third prize is an Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year.
Tickets are $100 and need to be purchased online through Habitats website, habitatpennyrile.org/bourbonraffle. There is also a link through the Facebook page. Tickets cannot be purchased at the Habitat office.
The raffle ends on Tuesday with the drawing being shown live at 10 a.m. central on Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region’s Facebook page. All three winners will be notified by phone and email no later than Thursday. Participants must be 21 years or older to participate.
