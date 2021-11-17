The Madisonville Community College Board of Directors will meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday to get an update on what is going on in the college.
MCC Vice President Jay Parrent said the meeting is just a regularly scheduled meeting that happens every quarter.
“The board hears reports from Dr. Kelley and all the cabinet leadership,” he said. “It is just kind of a general update on programs.”
The board Chair Dr. Alan Thorner will give the board of directors an update, then MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley will give the president’s report. Other reports will come from academic and student affairs, advancement, business affairs, quality assurance and administration, workforce solutions, and SGA.
Parrent said there is always a lot of good things going on at MCC to update the board on.
“The college has done a really nice job of weathering the pandemic, and we are looking forward to brighter days,” he said.
Parrent said the meeting is open to the public. The board room in the John H. Gray building on MCC North Campus is limited in seating. Masks are required when in the building.
