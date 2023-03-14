The Kentucky Movers and Makers announced the March Maker Space Community Learning Series, which will provide educational sessions on equipment within the maker space, hands-on art projects, and other educational classes for makers and entrepreneurs.
Melanie Tapp, the business relationship director for the Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development, said taking the classes helps provide basic knowledge about the equipment, safety training, and how to use it.
“They can start planning projects to work on independently in the future,” she said.
The upcoming classes include a weekly fiber gathering from 4-6 p.m. every Tuesday in March. The event is free to attend, but it is not a “how to” class.
Tapp said the classes are for people who are already working on projects to give them a chance to gather and collaborate with others.
“Interested parties can show up during the weekly event and bring their supplies,” she said. “No registration is needed.
She said “How To” classes are coming but are not available yet.
There will be a wood lathe for beginners class on Tuesday, March 28. Registration is $30.
Wood turning lathe turns a piece of wood into a cylindrical object, said Tapp.
“Ink pens, bowls, furniture legs, and baseball bats are all made on a Wood Lathe,” she said. “We will be learning the safety and operation of the Wood Lathe by using the lathe and lathe chisels. We will also learn how to sharpen the lathe chisels for use.”
The cowboy spatula woodworking and laser engraving class set for tonight has been moved to May 9. The cost for registration is $30.
Tapp said a cowboy spatula is used in cast iron cooking because it is safe to stir, break up meat, and even clean the cast iron without damaging the cast iron or removing the “seasoning.”
“The group will be making the spatula in class using a Belt/Disc Sander and Orbital Sander, they will then use our 80Watt Laser Engraver to engrave the handle,” she said. “Each person will get to take their spatula home for use after the class.”
Events and classes at Kentucky Movers and Makers are open to the public. Members receive exclusive discounts on scheduled programs, and registration is required for most events.
For more information on classes offered at Kentucky Movers and Makers, contact the Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation at 270-821-1939.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.