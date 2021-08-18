The Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding the 2021 tax rates at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
While most of the tax rates remain the same as last year’s rates, tangible personal property was dropped from 20.12% to 17.5% after a recommendation from Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. Real property will remain at 14.5%.
The rates were discussed before the vote at a Hopkins County Budget, Audits and Personnel Committee meeting.
“Every year we have to vote on tax rates for the county,” said Whitfield, adding that each magistrate was given a worksheet that the state sent out where they listed current rates and a compensation rate figured by the state.
“The compensation rate is meant to keep the county revenue about the same point that it was last year,” said Whitfield. “The compensating rate has raised for real property rates by about half a% and dropped personal property rates by around 5%. It gets the rates closer together. I don’t know when they got far apart, but it causes problems with that compensation rate.”
Whitfield said he also had a recommendation for the tax rates.
“It would still keep us at about the same revenue from last year, but instead of raising the real property rates a% and dropping the personal 5%, it would drop the personal property rates around 3% and leave real property where it is at, and it still leaves us at about the same total revenue we had last year,” said Whitfield.
In 2020, the total tax collected from real property and personal tangible property was $4,285,706.62. The total tax collected from Whitfield’s suggestion would be an estimated $4,289,417.52.
The compensating rate from the state showed an estimated $4,288,025.22 collected from taxes.
The committee also discussed funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to possibly offset lost revenue from dropping the tax rates, which Whitifeld said was probably not a possibility because of the stipulation that came with that funding.
Whitfield said he had spoken with representatives from the Kentucky Association of Counties, who said that they believed that funding was just affecting states and territories.
“The general consensus is that you can’t use a tax cut without affecting the ARPA money. It is for states and territories,” said Whitfield. “The big thing is if it does affect cities and counties are you dropping your revenue or rate? In this case, the one I recommended would not be dropping the revenue.”
Whitfield said the ARPA money has conditions.
“One of the caveats with that money is that it just affects states and territories,” Whitfield. “If a state were to drop rates and lose revenue, then the federal government could say that you don’t get that ARPA funding, because they put a caveat in that you can’t offset lost revenue in tax decreases.”
District Five Magistrate Billy Parrish said he was concerned for businesses.
“I’m just really concerned about what I’m hearing as far as businesses,” he said. “I’m afraid if something doesn’t happen quickly, there’s going to be some more businesses that are going to have to close that really may affect our bottom line. As much as I would like to see the taxes cut, I don’t know if you need to do that right now. We better not do drastic cuts … I support something, but I don’t think anybody really knows what this pandemic is going to do.”
