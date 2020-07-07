Dear Editor,
To the citizens of the city of Madisonville ... I know there is a time for people to shoot fireworks. I know people have pets.
There is a person on my street, this lady, told me at 3:30 a.m. Friday morning a bomb went off behind her on Broadway.
She called the dispatcher. They told her they had a lot of calls concerning this matter.
I’m asking the mayor and city council members to put a stop to this.
I know there are people that set up tents and rent buildings, which they have to get permits to sell fireworks. It sounds like a battlefield around our house.
I have called the police and they tell me that the fireworks can be shot till midnight.
I’m asking the mayor and city council to clamp down on this matter.
Scott Rogers, Madisonville
