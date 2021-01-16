Kentucky schools will receive about $928 million in a second round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal funding, with the Hopkins County School District receiving about $6.9 million.
In a webcast this week, superintendents learned of these funds, which was called the “largest and most flexible allocation of discretionary K-12 funding in history” by Robin Kinney, associate commissioner in the Kentucky Department of Education’s Office of Finance and Operations.
This amount is at least four or five times the amount districts received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in March 2020, Kinney said during the webcast, and it can be used for eligible expenses dating to March 13, 2020.
The funding is based on previous Title 1 allocations, and the ESSER funds have to be tracked separately from the previous allocation, Kinney said.
The money can be used for addressing learning loss due to the pandemic, including payment for methods of assessment and tracking; repairs and improvements to school buildings related to health needs and cutting disease transmission; to pay for nurses, mental health professionals and emergency leave days for employees; as well as teacher salaries to support intervention and remediation services, along with substitute teachers when regular personnel are absent on COVID-19 isolation or quarantine, Kinney said.
Eydie Tate — director of finance and business for Hopkins County Schools — said the funding will provide the system the foundation it needs to close the learning loss gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We also believe these funds will help us reserve the educational programs we have worked hard to establish for our kids in Hopkins County and for future generations,” she said.
As soon as the funding amounts were released, Tate said they started brainstorming ways they could meet the needs of the students. They have considered using the funds for additional staff to maintain social distancing in the classroom and to meet all the Healthy at School guidelines from the Kentucky Department of Education.
“Mental health services for our students is something we want to focus on,” said Tate.
Making sure that the students every need is met when they return to in-person is important and that the students mental health has not suffered since they have been learning online, she said.
Hopkins County Schools are still in the early planning stages on how to best use the money from the ESSER, she said.
Dawson Springs Independent School District Superintendent Leonard Whalen said they were excited and appreciative to get some additional money, though they don’t know how much is being allocated to them.
In the first round of ESSER money, Dawson Springs received roughly $263,000. Whalen said based on the amount the state is getting, he is hoping to receive more the second time around.
Though Dawson Springs doesn’t have an actual number yet, they have talked some about how they can utilize that money.
“A big focus is going to be on some more remediation and getting students caught up,” said Whalen.
Both Hopkins County and Dawson Springs have not received any direct spending guidelines, just a list of things that could be allowable.
The Kentucky Department of Education also told superintendents during the webcast that more funding is coming from other sources, including $19.5 million for public schools and $40.8 million for private schools in a second round of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GREER).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.