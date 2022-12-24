Inmates in the Hopkins County Jail system will be receiving some goodies for the Christmas season, even the inmates who are disciplinary for rule violations.
For the past 20 years, or more, according to Jailer Mike Lewis, this gift program has been taking place to spread some holiday cheer within the jail.
“Everyone gets a gift bag, even the inmates who are in disciplinary for rule violations. Medical has also approved for those on restricted diets to receive one. We intentionally try not to make it all sweets to cut down on sugar,” Lewis said.
Each year a special meal is prepared, the gift basket and a phone card for every inmate. According to Lewis, not being with family during the holidays can be hard.
“Hopefully this small gesture makes it a little better. Most importantly, they are reminded of the true significance of Christmas.”
