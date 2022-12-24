GIFT

These are the items that will be going in the inmate’s Christmas gift baskets.

 Photo submitted

Inmates in the Hopkins County Jail system will be receiving some goodies for the Christmas season, even the inmates who are disciplinary for rule violations.

For the past 20 years, or more, according to Jailer Mike Lewis, this gift program has been taking place to spread some holiday cheer within the jail.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.