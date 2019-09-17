Over the past three years, Farm to Fork has given over $29,000 to agriculture education-based programs. Funds have been given to the Hopkins County 4-H Club, Future Farmers of America, as well as the Danny Peyton Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship gives $1,500 to an FFA participant from Madisonville North Hopkins High School and Hopkins County Central High School.
The fourth annual Farm to Fork event was hosted by Independence on Bank Saturday night at Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville.
"We do Farm to Fork every year as a community service project," said Central FFA Vice President Kylee James. "Farm
to Fork shows the community what agriculture has done for us. I feel like it's a great way to bring agriculture up and to give it a good positive outlook for everybody."
James hopes to continue on a path to help the agricultural community, she said. She is a junior and plans to study veterinary pathology. FFA is a way for her to build connections before she heads to college, she said.
"You might not see everything that is going on with how your food is sourced, and you might not see all of the different things that are being done to get the food to your table. But when you sit here, and you watch this, you think about it. And a lot of the food tonight has been locally grown," said James.
Hoping to grow and strengthen the North FFA chapter, junior Craig Holloman said he wants to get more people involved in the group so that they can do more for the community.
"This is my first year volunteering at Farm to Fork," said Holloman. "I was born and raised on a farm. This event lets people know who is giving them their food. Most people in this county don't know where their food comes from."
During the event, Kentucky's Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said events like this genuinely showcase the farmer's economic impact.
"Celebrating your farmer's economic impact is always a positive thing," he said. "Sometimes, they are overshadowed because a lot of folks don't truly understand agriculture anymore. We have a consumer that may not know the difference between a soybean and a green bean. Sixty million Americans think that chocolate milk comes from brown cows. Forty percent of Kentucky school children don't know that cheese is a dairy product."
Quarles went on to say that Farm to Fork is not just about having a wholesome locally sourced meal, but it's also about educating people about where their food comes from.
"Kentucky farmers are 2% of the population, but we punch above our weight class," said Quarles. "Farmers are responsible for $45 billion in economic activity. And Farm to Fork is a great way for us to sit down and say thank you and celebrate rural Kentucky."
Katie Jury, the Hopkins County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development, spoke before the meal. She talked about what the event does for the local 4-H club.
"The funds that we receive from Farm to Fork go back to our kids and helps with scholarships. Everything that we do outside of our county does cost money," said Jury. "With your help, we're able to send more youth to our events."
Brian Welch, who is one of the agriculture teachers in the county, said they have used the money to invest back into the student's education.
"At Madisonville North, we have a new hydroponic system for raising lots of different produce to use in class and, in the future, the cafeteria," he said. "Central has utilized this money in very beneficial ways, by helping to fund their students to go to the national FFA convention. And, at the same time, starting a community garden."
Between the FFA, 4-H and Independence Bank employees, there were close to 70 volunteers at the event, said Kent Mills, president of Independence Bank.
"I'm very happy. This year's been a lot smoother than normal. I guess we're getting the hang of it," said Mills. "The kids do a great job, and our volunteers do a great job."
