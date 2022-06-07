The Hopkins County Farmers Market will be available to the public three days a week beginning today.
The Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at Mahr Park Arboretum until the end of the season in October.
The Market is also open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursdays at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at Mahr Park.
For more information, follow the Hopkins County Farmers Market on Facebook for updates.
