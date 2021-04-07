The Kentucky State Police are extending the application deadline for their next academy class through Friday.
Sgt. Michael Murriell, KSP recruitment branch commander, said Cadet Class 101 applications must be submitted to the KSP Recruitment Branch at 919 Versailles Road in Frankfort by close of business on Friday.
The targeted start date for the class is October.
Interested applicants should visit www.join KSP.com to download an application. Other information available on the website includes an outline of the application process, a list of minimum requirements and disqualifications, plus a list of required supporting documents, physical standards requirements and testing information.
The Recruitment Branch also has established an email box that applicants can use to reach out to a recruiter. Inquiries should be submitted to KSPrecruit@ky.gov.
As announced in January, The KSP is changing protocol in an effort to offer troopers a post assignment closer to home. New troopers will have the opportunity to “Pick Three” posts that they would prefer to be assigned to. In doing so, the new trooper would know that when they graduate the academy, they would be assigned to one of their top three selected posts.
Murriell said the new Pick Three option will be a game changer for recruiting.
“In the past, a trooper who resided in Eastern Kentucky could potentially land at a Western Kentucky post upon graduation,” said Murriell. “It was definitely a concern of many recruits that we met with. The ability to provide assurance to our new recruits that they won’t have to pack up their families and relocate to the other end of the state will alleviate those concerns.”
In Cadet Class 100, Troopers Ean Weber, of Central City, and Kirby Broadbent, of Roseville, California, were named to KSP Post 2 that covers Hopkins County.
