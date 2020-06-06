All of the current coronavirus cases in Hopkins County involve Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home, a state report indicated Friday.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health released its most detailed breakdown yet of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. It shows 15 residents of Ridgewood Terrace currently are positive for the virus, along with one staff member.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s overall numbers were unchanged Friday, with 221 total cases, 181 recoveries and 31 deaths. Based on the local data, that would mean only nine cases are active right now.
Out of 110 beds at Ridgewood Terrace, the state reported 74 residents had developed coronavirus. That number has not changed in several weeks. The state shows 23 deaths from the virus there, along with three considered “probable.” That computes to 33 recovered patients.
COVID-19 also infected 22 Ridgewood Terrace staff members, along with two at Hillside Villa Care and Rehabilitation.
The state report shows one resident developed the virus at Hillside Villa, along with one person at The Oaks Personal Care Home. Both of them are shown as recovered.
The coronavirus forced the cancellation of another big local event this week, as the Hopkins County Tourism Commission announced the annual Highway 41 Yard Sale set for the last weekend is off.
“Some people might still do their own yard sales,” Commission Director Tricia Noel said Friday. “We will not promote it as a tourism event.”
The decision came after Gov. Andy Beshear was asked about yard sales in general at a Wednesday briefing. He said he still discourages them, as Kentucky emerges from a coronavirus clampdown.
Noel was not sure how many people attend the Highway 41 Yard Sale, which stretches the width of the state from the Ohio River to the Tennessee line.
“I did have a call a couple of weeks ago from a woman in Florida, who said she attends it every year,” Noel said.
Yet one group activity returns to Hopkins County today. Western Kentucky Speedway will open for the season, but not for racing.
The speedway’s Facebook page calls it “open practice,” with admission charged for drivers and spectators. Concessions will be available. All race programs have been canceled through the end of June.
