Hopkins County is set to receive $773,000 in excess coal severance money, said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, who said he was both shocked and surprised by the news.
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin announced Monday that more than $15 million in excess coal severance tax revenue will be allocated to 49 counties and 122 municipalities that qualify to receive the monies from the Local Government Economic Assistance Fund coal severance program.
Enacted by the 2018 General Assembly, HB 200 (as amended by HB265) directs that if the actual coal severance tax revenue for the fiscal year exceeds the official estimate provided by the Office of the State Budget Director, 100 percent of the excess revenue will be given to the LGEAF coal severance program.
"I am grateful to our state legislators who helped us ensure that 100% of excess coal severance revenue is directed back to our local governments," said Bevin in a news release.
These funds can be used by local governments to address needs in public safety, environmental protection, economic development, critical infrastructure and other vital community needs, the release said.
"This money will be a great help to Hopkins County's infrastructure and economic development," said Whitfield. "It's a great bill that the State House passed and that the governor signed. It's really big for all of the counties."
Madisonville is set to receive
$60,168.16 from the excess funds. Before Monday's City Council meeting, Mayor Kevin Cotton said he wants to invest the money into roads.
"We hope to utilize those funds for our roads and sidewalks in the city," said Cotton. "We're really excited to have those additional funds coming in."
Other Hopkins County municipalities that will receive funds from the LGEAG coal severance program are: Dawson Springs -- $8,488.84, Earlington -- $4,339.63, Hanson -- $2,278.84, Mortons Gap -- $2,650.46, Nebo -- $724.81, Nortonville -- $3,687.74, St. Charles -- $850.73 and White Plains -- $2,714.95.
In other news, the city council:
• appointed Charlie Franklin to the airport board.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance amending the general zoning for the annexation of lot 5 of Oakwood Hills subdivision.
• approved a fire department request to apply for a grant for new hoses.
• approved the parks department request to bids for rubber playground mulch for Dr. Festus Claybon Park.
After the City Council meeting, there were two ribbon-cuttings for completed park projects. The first ceremony was held at Dr. Festus Claybon Park's basketball court, and the second was for the enhancements completed at Cherry Park.
