Chester Thomas is like most people in the horse racing business — he’s experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.
In other words — he’s won some and he’s lost some.
“Humbling,” said Thomas, when speaking of being an owner. “This game can humble you in the blink of an eye, so we try to not get too far ahead of ourselves.”
But who could blame Thomas for enjoying his ride on “Cloud 9” — as he described it — Thursday afternoon, just two days prior to Saturday’s Preakness — the third and final leg of the most unusual of Triple Crown years.
Ready to go from Thomas’ Allied Racing Stable is 3-year-old Mr. Big News, fresh off his third-place finish in last month’s Kentucky Derby.
“He came out of that race great and has been training forwardly,” said Thomas. “He’s looking good and feeling good.”
In roughly 10 years as an owner, Thomas said he’s learned many lessons, gained valuable friends and has attempted to keep his feet planted firmly on the ground. However, he admits the last two years have produced some of his best memories.
“Who would have thought this a few years back, that we would have a Derby horse — much less two in back-to-back years,” Thomas said. “Now, here we are running in the Preakness. My wife, Jennifer, and I are just incredibly blessed, and we want to thank all the people back in Madisonville and around the commonwealth that have supported us. It has been a truly special experience.”
Experience not withstanding, Thomas — again like all owners in the horse business — is as competitive as they come. He wants to win and doesn’t enter races for appearances.
So as Mr. Big News — 12/1 on the early morning line — prepares for Saturday’s race, Thomas says his team feels they have a real shot at capturing the Black-Eyed Susans.
“Coming out of the two hole, most of the speed is to our outside,” he said. “We think that’s going to allow us to run a similar race to what we ran in the Derby. Ideally, we’d like to be a little closer to the lead as we turn for home because those turns are a little tighter, but we feel we will be coming late. We may have to make our move a little quicker.”
Also entered in the Preakness Stakes will be Derby winner Authentic — a 9/5 betting favorite. Art Collector is currently the second choice at 5/2. Mr. Big News was a 46/1 longshot at the Derby.
The Preakness is set to start at 4:45 p.m. locally and will be aired on NBC.
In other news from Thomas’ stable, By My Standards is “100% a go” for the Breeders’ Cup Classic scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, at Keeneland in Lexington, says Thomas.
“He’s in,” he said. “We are excited to get a rematch with Improbable, which is the best horse going from the West Coast. We’ll be ready. I don’t think our horse has gotten the credit it deserves, but that’s no big deal to us. We know we have one of the best 4-year-olds in the country.”
By My Standards finished second to Improbable back in early August at the G1 Whitney Stakes. He answered back with an impressive victory on Oaks Day at Churchhill with a win in the G2 Alysheba.
