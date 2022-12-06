Opal Bush is bringing her expertise and craftsmanship to Madisonville by way of custom wigs for those in need.
Bush, born and raised in Madisonville, attended beauty school at Daisy Troops in Madisonville. Upon completion she decided to move to south Florida to pursue her dream of owning her own beauty store and helping the community.
“I moved to Florida to be in the sunshine and to help people. There are such beautiful people there and there was such a need.”
Bush had an interest in helping people look beautiful and feel even more beautiful. She became active in the community, meeting people who wanted and needed beauty services, specifically wigs for those who had undergone cancer treatment or procedures that made them lose their hair. Bush was responsible in helping start the Look Good, Feel Better Program, which is now a national program open to all women with cancer tho are undergoing chemotherapy, radiation or other forms of treatment.
According to the Look Good Feel Better website, the Look Good Feel Better program is a non-medical, brand-neutral public service program that teaches beauty techniques to people with cancer to help them manage the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment. The program includes lessons on skin care, nail care, cosmetics, wigs and turbans, accessories and styling, helping people with cancer to find some normalcy in a life that is no means normal.
The program is a free community service program managed by a team of trained professionals.
A few years in, Bush had 15 wig stores all along A1A in South Florida. Life was good, but she was missing family. After nearly 55 years Bush decided to head back to Kentucky.
“All my family is here so I moved back, I am 88 and I wanted to be back with my family. It is such a joy to be back with them and to spend time with my great grandkids.”
Bush was only ‘retired’ for a few months before getting the itch to return to work, and to continue to help people.
“So I called Steve who owns Snooty Fox, he’s like my son. I told him I wanted to open up my own shop, and it was perfect timing as he was remodeling the rooms for rent.”
According to Bush, she is able to get any kind of hair, texture, color, design, real, synthetic, anything that the customer is looking for.
“I can get anything you want. I been in it for 51 years, so I know all the companies, I even went to China. I’ve done it all so I come back home and I didn’t like sitting around and I had to get back out and go to work.”
Bush shared that the closest wig place from Madisonville is Evansville,which most people can’t get to.
“There is such a need here, and I am here to fill the need. If I don’t got it, I can get it. It’s for men women and children, it’s for everyone. I am happy that I can do what I do. I am just so blessed and I want to share this blessing with the community. ”
Bush’s shop, which opened in April 2022, ‘Wigs CustomFit’ is by appointment only, with cell being the best way to contact her, 954-560-6706. Wigs start at $50 and price goes up from there.
Wigs CustomFit is located inside the Snooty Fox Beauty Salon, 1901 Lantaff Blvd., in Madisonville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.