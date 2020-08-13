Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Wednesday:
• Lawrence M. Holtz, 59, of Dawson Springs was charged Monday with assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury and terroristic threatening, third-degree.
• Sarah A. Wring, 24, of Princeton was charged Monday with bail jumping, first-degree, on a McCraken County warrant.
• David Schanmier, 54, of Dawson Springs was charged Tuesday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Laura J. Trautman, 35, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
• Timothy B. McGuire, 35, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.