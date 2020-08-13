Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.