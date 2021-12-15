The Earlington City Council met last night to discuss how to properly and carefully spend funds on specific properties that need to be demolished throughout town. With multiple dilapidated properties and lots, it was voted on which would make the most sense to continue with in hopes to recoup some of the expense and to hopefully make some money while cleaning up certain areas in Earlington.
It was presented during the meeting that the past ten year’s worth of city audits have been paid, but from the incorrect accounts, so this is holding up receiving any funds for the city.
“We are so behind on bills since it was never done correctly,” City Clerk, Martha Hamby shared. “I have been working hard to get caught up and get this fixed. The audit bills are coming and we have to figure out how we are going to pay it.”
With residents on a fixed income, and wanting to bring people into this town, raising water bills and other rates is not an option right now.
“We need to tighten our belts, so tight,” Mayor Philip Hunt. “Other than the three properties that we have already begun, we are going to forgo anymore action on any other properties right now. We have to save every penny we possibly can. Thank god for FEMA, most of the labor we are doing right now will be charged back to them, however, it may be a few years until we get that reimbursement.”
In other notes from the meeting, in regards to the tornado from December 10, there is plenty of water and supplies that Earlington has and can store at City Hall if anyone from Dawson Springs, Bremen, or any other surrounding towns need it in regards to the tornado relief.
According to Mayor Hunt, everyone has been stepping up and doing their part to help. Earlington Elementary School has been doing so much for the community, and if anyone needs a meal, clothing, a place to keep warm or anything at all, the school is open to all.
The First Baptist Church, located on 114 East Moss Ave., is also acting as an overflow site for donations, if you have anything you want to bring they will accept everything with open arms. A large thank you goes out to the Earlington Fire Company for clearing the roads and giving access to get to the tornado victims.
“We all know a bunch of people who have been affected from the storms, Council Member Ann Gipson. “This is really hard, these are our people and we lost a lot of them. We need to remember them all in our prayers.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.