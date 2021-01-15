The deadline to apply for the vacant District 5 Hopkins County School Board seat is noon on Wednesday.
The seat became available when Doug Center, who was elected November, had to resign. Center took a job out of state and could not fulfill the role to which he was elected.
Center officially resigned on Monday, Jan. 4 at a special called meeting of the board, where the board accepted his resignation. The application to fill the vacant position was posted to the district website the next day.
Lori Harrison, communications specialist with the Hopkins County Schools, said the board has received four applications as of Friday.
The District 5 precinct includes Pride Elementary, West Broadway Elementary, Browning Springs Middle, Jesse Stuart Elementary, James Madison Middle, Madisonville North Hopkins High and West Hopkins School.
The board will discuss the applications at a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
To apply for the board seat, visit www.hopkins.kyschools.us and look under district news.
