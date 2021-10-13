Madisonville native Kate Shaw did not think she would return home to open a private practice but after seeing the need for speech therapy services in the area, she now has a space at 23 West Center Street that houses Bluegrass Kids Therapy Center.
The business officially opened at the beginning of August and she has been seeing patients ever since.
While working in Owensboro, Shaw said she had many people from the area reaching out asking about services, saying that there is just one other clinic in town that has a waiting list.
“I was in Owensboro after I graduated, so I married and moved there, and had people contacting me desperate for speech services,” she said.
She provides therapy for all types of speech needs including articulation and speech sound errors, fluency, and language delays and disorders. She also works with AAC device users and other alternative communication for patients who are non-verbal or pre-verbal, and she works with patients with autism.
Shaw credits the start of her career and her decision to pursue speech therapy as a profession to her time shadowing a therapist in the area.
“I shadowed Emily Laird, who was previously a speech therapist in town,” she said. “She taught me a lot. I loved it from there, and I knew it was what I wanted to do.”
She said she is also thankful for the other “wonderful” speech therapists in the area that have taught her as well.
Shaw graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School and then from University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders.
From there she took a year off and was a registered behavioral therapist in Indiana for a pediatric autism clinic. She then went to Murray State University for her master’s degree in speech language pathology.
Her list of accepted insurances has also grown from just accepting private pay to now being accepted for traditional Kentucky Medicaid. She is still waiting for approval with Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, Passport, Humana, Aetna and Wellcare.
“For private pay you can get on the website and submit a request or call the office,” Shaw said. “If you are wanting to go through insurance or Medicaid, you have to reach out to your provider and request speech therapy services and they can send me a referral.”
For more information, call 270-452-2835, visit the center’s website at www.bluegrasskidstherapy.com, or find the center’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bluegrasskidstherapy or on Instagram. You can also email Shaw at kate@bluegrasskidstherapy.com.
