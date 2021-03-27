Hopkins County will join eight other counties in the transitioning of driver licensing services going from Circuit Court Clerks to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, effective Monday, April 26.
In Madisonville, the KYTC Real ID office where the majority of licensing business will be conducted after April 26 is located at 56 Federal Street.
Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman had mixed emotions about the transition.
“It is bitter-sweet for me watching all driver-licensing functions transition from the Circuit Clerk’s office to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet,” Bowman said. “Our county is fortunate to have a regional office, with a great staff who has done an excellent job in ensuring the transition is as smooth as possible.”
Ultimately, Bowman said the transition makes sense.
“I think it makes perfect sense for the KYTC to assume those responsibilities, and while it will enable the Circuit Clerks to focus our attention solely on the courts, I will miss seeing all the wonderful citizens of Hopkins County come to the driver’s license window,” she said. “I will especially miss seeing the excitement and joy on the teenagers’ faces when they come to test for their permit and pass the exam. It was always a joy seeing the pride on their faces when we handed them their full license for the first time. Those are the things I will miss most.”
Residents of the nine counties making the transition in April may renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver licenses, permits, commercial driver licenses (CDLs) and ID cards at any Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office. Applicants are encouraged to make an appointment online at www.drive.ky.gov/RealID/Pages/Schedule. Walk-in customers are also welcome.
There is one temporary exception to the transition remaining until June 30 where the Circuit Court Clerk’s office will continue to process remotely submitted applications for renewal or replacement of standard-issue credentials, provided the card expires by that date and the applicant has not had a change of address or change of name and does not require testing performed by the Kentucky State Police.
The KSP will continue to oversee all permit and license testing. Appointments for written or road testing can be made online at kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing. Until further notice, testing will continue in current locations for counties being transitioned off license and permit issuance. Once testing is successfully completed, customers will visit a KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office to apply for the permit or license.
While Kentucky will continue offering the option of a standard driver’s license, a REAL ID or other form of federally approved identification, such as a passport or military ID, will be needed as of Oct. 1, to pass through airport security checkpoints, visiting a military base or accessing a federal building or facility that requires identification. Appointments for REAL ID can be made at www.drive.ky.gov/RealID/Pages/Schedule.
Even with the transition, Bowman said she and the rest of her staff are still supportive of the Trust for Life Organ Donation Program.
“The Trust for Life Organ Donation Program is a huge part of the driver licensing division,” she said. “TFL is near and dear to my heart. After I took office in December 2019, I spoke with my work family about promoting the organ donation program and my desire to bring more awareness to it. I personally know people who are still alive today because they are organ donation recipients. It truly is a life changing and life saving program. Although we will not be issuing driver credentials any longer, we will continue to support Trust for Life and raise money and awareness for the program.”
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said the transition will take the system to the next level.
“Kentucky’s system for driver license application, issuance and renewal is being taken to the next level with a network of driver licensing regional offices exclusively dedicated to licensing services,” Gray said.
Gov. Andy Beshear commended the circuit court clerks in the state for the work they had done with licensing.
“Over the years our circuit court clerks have done great work to get Kentuckians properly licensed,” Beshear said. “But the times demand a modernized system that offers convenience and choices to the customer, plus greater security for personal information and the credentials themselves. Our Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Offices are uniquely equipped for that.”
