Joe Ford received his first close look at Earlington this week. Before long, the town likely will be his beat.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Ford said. “This is a very active little City Council.”
Ford was introduced to the Council Tuesday night as it approved plans to hire a part-time police officer for the first time in at least six years. While the position must be advertised by law, Earlington Mayor Phil Hunt is convinced there’s a Ford in his future.
“After all is said and done, he’s only going to cost us about $1,200-$1,500 from our general fund (per month),” Hunt said to the Council. An additional $400 per month will come from the city Alcohol Beverage Control fund.
City Attorney Natasha Little said Hunt can appoint Ford on his own once the advertisement period ends and Ford passes a background check.
Ford has a strategy in mind for being a one-person police department in a town of about 1,300 residents.
“You don’t want to write a bunch of tickets,” Ford said. “You want to make sure when someone comes home that their stuff is there. That’s the main objective, to take care of everybody.”
After driving around town, Ford concluded one big issue in Earlington is illegal drugs.
“There are a lot of people that need a little help getting some drug rehab,” Ford said. “We need to clean some things up.”
Several officials already have other things for Ford to do. They were mentioned during the meeting.
“We’re having properties broken into, almost daily,” Hunt said.
“Would that include enforcing the leash law?” Councilman Robert Cottoner asked. “These dogs are running wild.”
Hunt agreed, saying enforcement of the Earlington leash law has become “a scary situation.”
“I tried to confront an owner about a dog,” the mayor said, “and he put me back in my truck.” Hunt also recalled one case in the last two weeks where a dog bit a child.
Hunt said the new police officer will work 20 hours a week. He suggested the schedule be staggered and secret, so criminals don’t try to work around him.
Ford’s law enforcement career began as an intern with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. After 43 years as an officer, he says he moved to Kentucky to take over the family oil well business. But Hunt asked him to try some part-time policing.
In other news from Tuesday’s Earlington City Council meeting:
• members voted to foreclose on four properties. But three homes were tabled for a second month, with Cottoner insisting there’s a “backstory” behind their condemnation “and I’ll stick with that till the day that I die.” Cottoner refused to say after the meeting what the backstory is.
• City Clerk Rachael Ruffin said a Hopkinsville firm is preparing a bid to conduct a city audit. Any work would not begin until after the tax deadline day of Wednesday, April 15.
• Spring cleaning is planned across the city from April 6-17.
