To help bring more people to downtown Madisonville, the city has organized the Madisonville Flea Market.
Luci Bess, the events director for the city, said this is something they plan on doing every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon starting today.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
To help bring more people to downtown Madisonville, the city has organized the Madisonville Flea Market.
Luci Bess, the events director for the city, said this is something they plan on doing every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon starting today.
“Right now, the goal is to keep it going as long as we can, and as long as the weather is nice. Eventually, we will come up with a stopping point,” she said.
The flea market will be held in the Madisonville Fire Department parking lot on the corner of Center and Franklin Street. If there is overflow, they will expand into Union Street down to the corner of Court and Union.
Bess said this is something new the city is trying out to see if they can get some community involvement.
“It is just going to be a neat opportunity for various groups to get together and various businesses and organizations to sell,” she said. “As long as you have a business license, you are good to go.”
There will be barricades showing where locations are available to set up. Bess said there is no application needed for vendors. It is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The market is open to retail and food truck vendors. All vendors must be set up and ready by 8 a.m.
According to the guidelines on the city’s website, no personal vehicles can be inside the barriers. Food trucks must detach their personal vehicle and park them in a public parking space. All retail vendors must also park their personal vehicles in public parking and transport goods to the market vendor area.
A map of the vendor spaces, trash, and restrooms is available on the City of Madisonville’s Facebook page and its website, www.madisonvilleliving.com/events.
Bess said if this year’s flea market goes well, she could see it happening again for the 2024 year.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.