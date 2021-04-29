West Dawson will play host to part of a weekend of music for the International Cowboy Church Alliance Network’s Spring Round-Up Celebration beginning on Friday at 5 p.m. at the venue located at 3420 Huddleston Loop in Dawson Springs.
The round-up will take place through Sunday and will include two other locations — Carrollton Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday at 1 p.m. located at 10713 U.S. 431 in South Carrollton and on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Abundant Grace Fellowship at 360 South Main Street in Madisonville.
The event will feature 20 artists from 13 states who will present songs of inspiration. There is no admission and the event is open to the public.
“On Friday, we will have a 100-year-old chuck wagon coming in and a couple that do chuck wagon cooking,” said Mike Holmes, founder of West Dawson. “They will be cooking for everyone that shows up. We will be setting up tables and people will be able to get their food and enjoy the show. The music starts at 5 p.m. and will go on for a few hours.”
Holmes said while there is no charge to get into the show, those that do eat at the event are asked to make a donation.
“If they don’t, that’s OK too,” he said, adding that food will be available starting at 1 p.m.
Located inside an old warehouse, West Dawson has been constructed to resemble a town from the old western days. The walls of the warehouse appear to be the storefronts of a general store, barber shop, telegraph, bank, chapel and more.
“We hope to do a farmers’ market, trade days, bake and craft days,” he said in a previous report. “West Dawson will also be offered for rent as a wedding venue. We also hope to offer music lessons in the future with a helping hand to those who have the desire but cannot afford lessons or instruments.”
For more information and updates, visit www.facebook.com/West-Dawson-382282502562117.
