The organizer for the annual Dawson Springs BBQ 5K said he is excited to bring a sense of normalcy back to the Dawson Springs community after months of coronavirus-related uncertainty.
Donnie Dunbar said the run will encourage social distancing and self-responsibility among runners on Saturday, July 25. The run, which benefits the Dawson Springs Community Center and the Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School’s cross country team, will begin at 7:30 a.m. Participants aged 5 to 70 or older will run the traditional route, which starts and ends at the community center.
The run is scheduled to occur right off the heels of the 72nd annual Dawson Springs Barbecue and Homecoming. The Barbecue is hosted by the Dawson Springs Community Center, where citizens can purchase meat at the center or Food Giant on Friday, July 24. Live music and a raffle are still anticipated to be held, but several in-person elements of the festival, such as the dining-in option and games for the youth, have been suspended due to coronavirus concerns.
Participants should also expect minor changes to the 5K run, according to Dunbar.
Social distancing will be highly encouraged by volunteers during the 5K run.
“Running, to me, is solitary anyway,” Dunbar said. “I can’t see you get much closer than four or five feet. I’m hoping people use common sense.”
Open containers of water and Gatorade will not be served to runners due to sanitary efforts against “cross contamination,” Dunbar said. As an alternative, bottled water will be available at the run. Runners are encouraged to bring their own refreshments.
Dunbar also anticipates that volunteers for the event will wear facial coverings and limit as much personal contact as possible.
“We’re going to encourage people to either write checks or come with correct change,” Dunbar said. “We will not be making change.”
Hand sanitizer will also be available at the sign-in table.
Additional safety precautions used by the Dawson Springs Barbecue volunteers will be mirrored by the run’s volunteers, according to Dunbar.
If any individual is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as a fever, they should not attend the run, Dunbar said. If that individual would like to still run the route, Dunbar can arrange a solitary run for them at a later time and they will still receive their T-shirt.
The run will still give “pig medals” to the three runners with the fastest times in the male and female subsections within the nine age groups.
According to Dunbar, the community response to this year’s run has been positive. Enough runners have signed up already to cover preliminary expenses, but Dunbar hopes to raise more money for the community center and cross country team.
Dunbar encourages citizens to participate in the run to help fundraise for these organizations as well as experience a scenic tour of the city.
“Dawson’s a friendly city, and we’d love for you to come over and run through our town,” Dunbar said.
People are now able to sign up at the link provided via the Dawson Springs BBQ 5K’s Facebook page. The current cost for entry will be $20 until July 13; it will then be $25 to sign up.
