After 27 years of service with the Madisonville Police Department, Chief Chris Taylor announced his retirement during a special called city council meeting Tuesday.
The announcement came as a surprise to many people, including some officers at MPD.
The council accepted Taylor’s retirement and unanimously voted to approve the hiring of Steve Bryan as the department’s new chief
Taylor served as chief for two years, and throughout his career he served in almost every capacity within the department, said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton.
Taylor was known for his leadership skills, his laid-back demeanor, forgiveness and for being a mentor, said Sgt. Nathan Lutz, who worked with him for the past 17 years.
“I’m sorry to see him go,” he said. “Everybody’s going to be disappointed when he leaves, and they’re going to be sorry to see him leave. But, I’m happy for him.”
Taylor, originally from Owensboro, has called Madisonville home since starting his career in law enforcement in 1993.
“The community is very important, and I’ve come to call this home,” he said. “I put in here because I had a friend who told me he knew the chief at the time and thought it would be a good fit. He was a former state trooper and was really kind of almost a second dad to me.
“So, I applied, and God took me down this path for a reason. Seeing now, where we are with the world today, there is no doubt in my mind that smaller communities are much better off, especially in the law enforcement field,” he said.
When taking the role of chief, Taylor knew it would only be for a short time as he was already close to retirement.
“That was my plan. I was looking at the idea of maybe next spring or this time next year,” he said. “As things have transpired, there’s going to be a lot of changes in law enforcement; there’s no doubt about that. With those changes, I felt like I don’t know if it was fair for me to implement those changes and then turn around and leave.”
Taylor said he felt like this was the right time to move on so the next chief can implement those new changes and provide the department stability.
Some of the changes Taylor sees taking place come from national issues, such as police funding, citizen review boards and doing away with qualified immunity. He said those issues are being discussed at a local level.
“I’ve talked with community leaders about things, and we know change is coming,” Taylor said.
Inheriting the position with these challenges looming and in the middle of a pandemic, Bryan said his decision to take the role was simple.
“I prayed about it a lot. I felt like the Lord was leading me to do this, so I felt like I needed to do it,” he said. “As far as those circumstances go though, the Madisonville Police Department is in a very good place right now.
“To come in right now and lead us into the future, regardless of a pandemic or the state of political affairs in our county, it’s not really that big of a factor for me because I’ll respect the men and women of this department” he said. “I love our community and the chance to come in here and lead and try to make both a better place was something that I felt like I just had to do.”
Bryan, originally from Mississippi, began his law enforcement career in 1995 with the Kentucky State Police. He was worked with the KSP until retiring in 2017 when he went to work for the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and the sheriff’s Madisonville-Hopkins County vice narcotics unit. In 2019, he joined the MPD to run the electronic crimes division, according to Cotton.
“Bryan has a stellar reputation with the law enforcement community, both locally and federally,” Cotton said. “Bryan not only has a passion for the (MPD) but a passion for our entire community. Bryan has a clear vision to serve and puts an emphasis on protecting and serving our community as a whole.”
During his tenure, Bryan hopes to accomplish three things: to continue building community relations, improve officer training, and work on better cooperation with other agencies.
“In my vision for the future, that’s my number one priority, to make sure that the strong community relations that are in place right now, that we build on that and we make ourselves available to people,” he said.
Bryan believes that improving officer training will go hand in hand with helping the department build relationships.
“We continue to train our people properly, and they’ll be better suited to go out and interact with people in the community,” he said. “We’ll be able to keep our communities safer and protect them, which is what we’re really supposed to do.”
Bryan said working well with other agencies is a priority.
“Law enforcement should be a team effort, not just my team versus the next team,” he said. “Criminals travel from one jurisdiction to another, so we have to communicate with each other.”
Taylor said the chief’s position could be very stressful because of its immense responsibility. He advised Bryan to not be reactionary.
“Sit back and think them over, mull them over for a little bit, and don’t get impulsive on anything,” he said. “Because there’s a lot of stress in the position, and the stress can drive you to quick decision making, and you’ve got to step back sometimes and think it through.”
Taylor will spend the rest of the month training Bryan on the chief’s duties. Cotton said there would be an official swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 1.
“We appreciate your service, Chief Taylor, to this community. It does not go unnoticed, and I appreciate your support during these last 18 months, so thank you very much,” said Cotton.
