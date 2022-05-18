The Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved a $77.3 million budget for the next fiscal year during a regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
The largest line item in the budget is the Local Government Economic Assistance (LGEA) fund, which totals $9.95 million. Of that, some $3.4 million is allocated to general health and sanitation.
The budget also includes $8.9 million which is allocated for the new Hopkins County Sports Complex.
In other business, the court voted to award $100,000 to the St. Charles Fire Department for the purchase of a new fire truck. The county has been awarded $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that is earmarked for emergency services. The court decided earlier this year to award each of the 14 fire departments in the county $100,000, as long as they applied for that funding for a purpose that was approved by ARPA.
St. Charles is the first fire department to be approved for their funding.
