FISCAL

The Hopkins County Fiscal Court Coun`cil posed for a photo during Tuesday’s meeting to celebrate the service of Magistrate Bill Rudd and County Attorney Byron Hobgood. Both are retiring and will be moving on. Hogbood shared his appreciation and thanks to everyone over the years. Rudd got emotional thanking everyone and sharing that he hopes he made the community proud. Judge-Executive Whitfield thanked them both and shared that they served the community well and they will be missed. Pictured are, from left, magistrate Billy Parrish, magistrate Hannah Myers, magistrate Charlie Beshears, Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, magistrate Bill Rudd, magistrate Vicki Thomison, county attorney Byron Hobgood, magistrate Ronnie Noel and magistrate Ricky Whitaker.

 Caley Smith/reporter/csmith@the-messenger.com

