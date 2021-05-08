As some city operations look to add more personnel in the next fiscal year, Madisonville City Council met with department heads Wednesday to talk about their proposed budgets.
In the public works department, Director Robert Janes presented two budget proposals — one for transportation and another for sanitation.
Both budgets are an increase from the 2020 budget with transportation going from $2,116,879 to a proposed $2,502,796 in expenses and sanitation increasing from $3,549,521 to a proposed $4,402,496 in expenses.
Salaries and wages increased in the transportation budget by $125,000 in the proposal.
“We are going to add two more equipment operators and two more crew workers so we can become more efficient,” he said. “It is tough to find good operators … we just don’t have people that are doing that.”
Janes said another plan is to go back to ditch clean outs to keep flooding issues at a minimum.
“We did about three or four years ago, and it was a tremendous help on the flooding issues, and so we are going to put that program back in place,” he said. “We are going to put programs back in place to do sign change outs, and we just have a lot of different ways of doing things … we need to get back to it. This also includes the $40,000 of overtime that we paid last year so we wrote that in as well.”
Janes also said maintenance in transportation increased by $21,000 in the proposal.
“We have a truck that needs to have a transmission that is $10,000,” he said. “The increase also takes care of our outside repairs of tires and things like that. We spent over $70,000 just on tires last year. We are going to start doing a tire management program … it is a work in progress.”
There is also a $10,000 proposed increase for construction materials due to the increased price of building and construction supplies that started during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Janes also is proposing $25,000 for the purchase of a new pick up truck for the transportation department.
“Last time a pick up truck was purchased was in 2010,” he said.
On the sanitation side of public works, Janes is proposing a $250,000 increase in salaries and wages.
“We have six open positions on the sanitation side,” he said. “The thing about that is they will mainly work for sanitation at the recycling center. We don’t get inmates now because of the pandemic, so that has really hurt us. Also when they are not sorting, we will cross train them to work on the transportation side as well, so we can really beef up what we are trying to achieve in infrastructure for the city. There’s a lot of ditches, sidewalks and other things that we need to focus on.”
Another increase in expenses is a proposed $350,000 cost for trucks and other vehicles and for a new grapple and leaf machine vehicle along with a budgeted $80,400, which Janes said would be the payment per year for the truck.
“I’m a big component of not having a vehicle that can only do one thing,” he said. “This machine is a three-part deal. It will vacuum all the leaves off the curb and then you will be able to take the machine off of it and use it for a mini-side arm garbage truck. The same machine will also vacuum the gutters out on the streets.”
At Mahr Park Arboretum, Director Ashton Robinson is also asking for an increase in salaries after bringing more people on board. Her request calls for a jump from $170,000 in the current budget to a proposed $212,391 in the next.
“Our salaries and wages have increased from last year,” she said. “We did have to hire a full-time employee with the event barn opening up. We had to get another welcome center attendant, and we did have to adjust for the two seasonal employees since the inmates were not allowed to come to the park because of COVID.”
Supplies have also increased by $5,000 to accommodate the new facilities.
Robinson said there is also a capital expense proposal in the upcoming budget of $149,300.
“We had not had that in the prior budget,” she said. “We were in the process of separating out the park budget.”
Some of the bigger price items in the capital request is $20,000 for park road signage and $20,000 for park entry signage. There is also a request for $70,000 for the Event Barn B remodel.
“This barn currently is more of a rustic barn and with that being said we are wanting to put in a concrete floor in this barn,” Ashton said, adding that she would like to open the barn up more allowing for more of a picnic area. “We would also allow for this to be rented out.”
Salaries and wages are also increasing in administration.
“In the HR department, we realized we are short handed,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. “We hired an HR director, and we have since found out we are still short at HR. We are moving some things around. So HR will have this director that will be over benefits package and retirement and someone over the safety and training.”
The proposed increase is going from a budgeted $70,000 to a proposed budget of $100,000.
Cotton said there are also more positions being created in public relations and customer service.
“We recognized during the coronavirus that our PR and customer service, which is Sara Lutz, has not been able to get things done to market the city the way that we need to,” said Cotton. “Her focus has been on social media. Media has taken a turn completely throughout the past year. Social media has become a full-time position, so we are looking to hire an additional person in that position to work side-by-side with the PR director.”
Salaries have also increased for elected officials, which Cotton said is based off of a Department of Local Government formula and that elected officials do not receive the cost of living increase that other employees receive.
That increase went from a 2021 budgeted amount of $109,420 to a proposed $121,806.
As it stands in the proposed 2022 budget, there is an estimated $25,027,186 in revenue for the city’s general fund with an estimated $24,939,171 in expenses for the fund leaving a $88,015 surplus.
In the sanitation fund, there is an estimated $4,659,464 in revenue with $4,402,496 budgeted for expenses leaving a $256,968 surplus.
The light fund has a budgeted revenue of $28,579,100 with an expense of $28,495,803 leaving a $83,297 surplus.
In the water and sewer fund there is a budgeted $15,219,000 in revenue and $15,125,208 in expenses leaving a $93,792 surplus.
There is a budgeted $341,200 in revenue for the ABC fund and $330,994 in expenses with a $10,206 surplus.
According to Madisonville City Clerk Kim Blue, the first reading of the budget will be at the next meeting on May 17. The second reading will be at the June 7 meeting.
