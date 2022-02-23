As COVID-19 cases continue to decline, health officials are cautiously optimistic that life will soon be able to return to some version of normal.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said in a Facebook post that the county’s incident rate is declining, along with death rates, though they are still high.
“We are cautiously hopeful,” she said.
The Health Department reported 110 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with a total of 240 related deaths since the pandemic began in 2020.
On Monday, the Kentucky COVID-19 website still has Hopkins County classified as red with an incident rate of 45.7. A red classification means there are 25 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
The hospital reported 27 total COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with eight vaccinated and 19 unvaccinated. There were four COVID-19 patients in the Critical Care Unit, with two vaccinated patients and two unvaccinated.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said the hospital is encouraged by the reduced rate of positive tests locally, and they have seen a small decrease in the number of hospitalized patients.
“We are not seeing the steep, fast decline in hospitalized patients that we would love to see, but we are moving in the right direction,” she said.
In an update on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said that although the spread of the virus remains high across the state, several counties are no longer in the highest category of the disease incidence.
“The top line on COVID is, cases continue to fall at a good rate,” he said. “Our positivity rate continues to fall. Hospitalizations, ICU numbers, and ventilator usage are all declining. Deaths are still staying fairly high, but we hope deaths will follow the rest of the trends shortly.”
He said Kentucky is now below the delta variant’s peak and is heading in the right direction. If the numbers continue to decrease, he plans to update the guidance by March 14.
Although the Hopkins County School Board of Education made masking optional as of Monday, she said the Health Department still recommends that children continue wearing masks in school.
“Due to the prolonged close contact, and to prevent a school outbreak,” said Beach. “The trends are finally starting to look promising.”
She said the protective effects of the vaccine are still strong against infection, hospitalization, and mortality. She encourages those eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
“Having more immunity may offer protection against another variant developing,” said Beach.
Quinn said some variants exist and will continue to exist as long as COVID-19 exists.
“At this time, nothing has been identified as an immediate significant threat so that is encouraging,” she said. “We are not seeing a significant surge or variant in other parts of the world, which we often have when we were making our way out of a surge.”
Quinn said that although there is hope, it is important to still act responsibly as COVID-19 is still present.
When around vulnerable populations continue to take precautions like distancing, hand-washing, and masking, she said. If experiencing any symptoms of illness, stay home.
To make an appointment for a vaccine, booster, or pediatric vaccine dose, contact the Baptist Health Deaconess Family Medicine Residency at 270-825-6680. The Urgent Care clinics in Madisonville and Powderly are open for COVID-19 testing.
To make an appointment with the Health Department to get a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
