Madisonville Community College will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of its associate degree nursing program.
The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing will be visiting the college on Sept. 14 in room 218 of the Hatley Building on the Health Sciences Campus, 750 Laffoon Street.
The public is invited to attend the visit, meet the team and ask questions.
Written comments are welcome and should be submitted directly to Dr. Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive Officer, Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, 3390 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30326, or email mstoll@acenursing.org.
All written comments should be received by the ACEN by today.
