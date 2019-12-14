Inside Hopkins County Central High School's library sits a teenager who has yet to graduate but has already accomplished a great feat.
Senior Abby Dixon, 17, was selected as a QuestBridge Scholar and will receive a four-year scholarship to Yale University. She will receive a financial aid package provided by Yale, which covers the full cost of attendance -- including tuition, room and board, books, supplies and travel expenses.
"It feels surreal," Dixon said. "I didn't really expect anything to come of it whenever I applied. I hoped I would at least get one of my top choices. I'm just very excited."
QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship is a prestigious program that connects high-achieving high school seniors with full four-year scholarships to the nation's top colleges.
Dixion was one of nearly 15,000 applicants for the program and only one of the 1,127 students selected for this year's scholarship. When applying for the program, Dixon listed six colleges she wished to attend, with Yale being her top choice.
"At the top of the letter, it said you've been matched, congratulations, and then below it says where I had been matched," she said. "Whenever I saw the match, my mind just went blank. When I saw Yale, then I really started to freak out. I called my mom because she was at work, and when I told her, we were hysterically laughing on the phone for probably five minutes."
Abby's mom, Callie Dixon, said she is so excited about her daughter's future.
"I am so proud of her. She has always been driven," Dixon said of her daughter. "You know how some people like sports, and they play that sport -- well, her sport is school."
Abby hopes to study either English or political science when she attends Yale next fall. Her voracious love of reading and writing has been one of her strengths, she said.
"They don't have minors, which makes me sad, but I might double major," she said. "I've always liked reading; my mom says it's because my sister was reading when I was younger, and I wanted to be competitive -- which may be the case -- but from there, I started my own love of reading."
Mom says there was not secret to her daughter's success.
"She is such a hard worker," she said. "She works all the time. She works at Dairy Queen, probably 25 hours a week, and then does her AP classes. I work at GE. I'm second shift, and sometimes when I come home she's up doing her homework, and I'm like, 'You've got to go to bed.' She works very hard at her school work, and she is very determined."
Ashley Mitchell, a counselor at Central, said Dixon is smart, kind and respectful.
"She has achieved so much. As a sophomore she was Central's representative at the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Conference. As a junior, Abby was a part of the Governor Scholarship Program, but when she came to my office and told me she got into Yale -- I looked at her and said, 'I'm sorry, what?' My brain couldn't process it. It doesn't surprise me because she's amazing. This girl is going to change the world."
Dixon currently has an unweighted 4.0 GPA and will have to maintain a high GPA during her undergraduate to continue to receive her scholarship, she said.
"Even going to a state school, you expect to have a little bit of debt, then going to a place like Yale, where their cost of attendance is about $75,000 a year," she said. "I feel like it's a dream sometimes. I got into Yale with a full scholarship. I hope that this gives me my best chance for opportunity in the future. I want to be able to come back and help the community."
