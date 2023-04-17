The majority of Monday night’s meeting of the Madisonville City Council was dominated by the awarding of bids, with the largest being a $3.2 million bid from Scotty’s Paving and Stone for a 0.256 mile extension to Midtown Boulevard.

Council members voted unanimously award the bid to Scotty’s. The bid, totaling $3,156,493, was the only one received for the project. It comes in at about eight% over what engineers were predicting.

