The majority of Monday night’s meeting of the Madisonville City Council was dominated by the awarding of bids, with the largest being a $3.2 million bid from Scotty’s Paving and Stone for a 0.256 mile extension to Midtown Boulevard.
Council members voted unanimously award the bid to Scotty’s. The bid, totaling $3,156,493, was the only one received for the project. It comes in at about eight% over what engineers were predicting.
Mayor Kevin Cotton told the council that there is roughly $800,000 in discretionary funds from the state available to cover the overage.
When completed, the Midtown Boulevard project will connect the intersection of East Center Street/Highway 70 and Midtown Boulevard to the current intersection of Whittington Drive and Island Ford Road via a three-lane roadway.
This bid is for the first phase of the project, which will extend Midtown Boulevard northward from its current terminus at the sports plex site to North Kentucky Avenue in the area of Elk Creek Trailer Park. The extension will include construction of an “at-grade” single track crossing of the CSX railroad. Construction will also include plans for a future intersection with a planned extension to Ruby Drive, the road that currently ends at Owensboro Health.
This phase will also include an extension of water and sewer services from the Holiday Inn Express to Kentucky Avenue, which city officials say should improve water pressure in the clinic area of town.
Cotton said hopefully the project will completed “by this time next year.”
The council also voted to:
• Awarded a bid of $28,100 “per train” (or approximately $84,300) to Sam Estes Painting of Maceo for work on water tanks at the Water Treatment Plant
• Approved a request for the water department to order three membrane filters for the city’s water tanks in the amount of approximately $250,000 each. The filters, which will not arrive for approximately 60-62 weeks, will go on next year’s budget.
• Re-appointed Libby Spender to the Housing Authority Board for a period of four years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.