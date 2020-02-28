The Real ID office in downtown Madisonville is open for business. Sort of.
“It hasn’t been announced to the public,” said a woman behind a table Thursday afternoon. “We are doing a testing.”
A visit to 56 Federal Street found four people receiving assistance. One man said he was getting help with a different transportation matter. But the woman behind the table said “voluntary travel IDs”, as the commonwealth officially calls them, were being issued there.
“They’re probably going to announce it within the next week or so,” the woman said. The woman didn’t want her name mentioned.
Signs taped to the doors at 56 Federal Street say credit and debit cards will be accepted, with “no cash.” They also say the office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. But they don’t explain why, and nothing outside gives away the Real ID office.
Madisonville is one of 12 cities across Kentucky which were selected for Real ID offices in November. Only five locations officially are open right now. The closest ones to Hopkins County are in Bowling Green and Paducah.
A KYTC spokesperson told The Messenger two weeks ago that Madisonville’s office will handle only Hopkins County residents at first.
As of now, Real IDs will become required for all commercial air travel beginning Thursday, Oct. 1. The cards will look different from state to state. Kentucky cards, which can double as driver’s licenses, will display a black star.
But executives over U.S. airports raised concerns last week about that date. Airports Council International-North America called for an extension of the deadline, citing a “low saturation” of Real ID cards nationwide. While more than 95 million people have them, the Council President warned air travel could face “a real crisis” Oct. 1.
The KYTC says people seeking Real ID cards will need to bring several “proof documents”. They include:
• “primary proof of identity.” This can be a passport or a certified birth certificate with a seal.
• “proof of Social Security number”. Your card must not be laminated; your most current W-2 wage form also is acceptable.
• two “proofs of residency.” This can include a utility bill, property tax bill or insurance policy, as long as they show your current address.
