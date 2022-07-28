According to Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), unemployment numbers in Hopkins County rose slightly during the month of June, but still remain lower than the numbers reported one year ago.
The total number of unemployed workers in the county rose from around 4.4% in May to 5% in June and remain a full percent below the 6% unemployment rate reported in June of 2021.
That number is also below the Pennyrile Area Development District average of 5.1 for the month. Muhlenburg County has the highest rate in the nine county region, at 6.6%. Todd County is the lowest at 3.7. Hopkins County’s rate of 5.0 places the county right in the middle of the region.
That trend matches the statewide average, according to KYSTATS, where rates in 119 of Kentucky’s 120 counties dropped from June 2021 to June 2022, but rose slightly over the last month.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 12.1%. It was followed by Elliott County, 9.3%; Breathitt County, 9.1 ; Martin County, 8.8 ; Carter County, 8.2; Leslie County, 8.1; Owsley County, 7.9; Harlan County, 7.7; Lewis County, 7.6; and Knott County, 7.2.
Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3.1%.
The current state-wide unemployment rate is at 4.2%, down from 5.7 a year ago, but up from 3.8 in May.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.