Utility amounts owed across the county has continued to rise following an executive order announced by Gov. Andy Beshear on Oct. 19 allowing utility cutoffs to resume on Nov. 6.
In Madisonville, the amount still owed during the COVID-19 outbreak has now reached $698,854.14 with $545,762.14 coming from residential customers and $153,092 from commercial accounts.
Madisonville Public Relations Director Sara Lutz said the city will continue with their plan to extend the cutoff date to Friday, Jan. 15.
“We have seen an increase in that as we see citizens still struggling through this pandemic,” said Lutz. “Our plans remain the same as before. We did extend our time even out further, and we just felt like that was a way to be a good neighbor and to help the community out and give that extension. Starting Jan. 15, that is the day that we will resume cut-offs and those customers will be shifted to a payment plan if that is what is needed.”
Lutz said the Pennyrile Allied Community Services is overseeing the Healthy At Home Utilities Relief Fund that allows for individuals to apply for financial assistance in paying utilities.
City officials in Dawson Springs said a total of approximately $15,000 is owed for backlogged utility payments. Officials said they are also doing a payment plan and directing citizens to the PACS office or online for assistance.
To apply, residents need their most current utility bill, proof of arrearage, payment plan or disconnect notice for utilities, proof of a Social Security number or Permanent Residence card for each member of the household and proof of all household income from the preceding month.
Applications will be taken as long as funding is available or until Dec. 30. Online applications can be submitted through www.capky.org or by calling 1-800-456-3452.
Other municipalities in the county were contacted for their utility plans but did not return comment.
