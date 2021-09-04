The price tag of new shoes can cause most parents sleepless nights. For Jenny Ramage, it wasn’t the cost of shoes that caused her concern — instead, it was simply trying keep her daughter out of pain.
Madison Ramage, 13, was diagnosed nearly six years old with flat feet and accessory navicular bones in both feet, which means there was an extra bone in the arch of the foot that caused pain whenever she played sports.
“I had to wear braces, had to sit out every other inning, and wasn’t able to do like every other kid was able to do,” she said.
Basketball shoes or softball cleats would rub the extra bone so much it would cause blisters, which made it difficult for Madison to continue playing sports. Mom said she bought every shoe insert around to see if they could custom make one so Madison could play pain free.
“We were trying to find shoes the kid could wear and we couldn’t,” said Jenny.
It wasn’t until Madison went to Shriners Hospitals for Children in Lexington that things started to get better.
Shriners provides advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate at 22 facilities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. All care and services are provided regardless of the families ability to pay.
Jenny said she took her daughter to several doctors in Madisonville and Henderson, and no one could help her. In 2016, they went to Shriners in Lexington and saw Dr. Ryan Muchow.
Madison said he first gave her custom orthotics to see if that would correct the problem, but realized surgery was the only option to remove the extra bones in her feet.
“I had to have three surgeries on my feet to take the extra bone out,” she said. “It was about a month and a half of recovery after each one.”
Madison’s first surgery was in 2017. A second followed in 2019. The bone grew back in her right foot, so a third operation had to be performed in March 2020 right before the pandemic hit Kentucky.
“We were the last surgery before the shutdown,” she Jenny.
After her last surgery, Madison said she was able to play an entire game of softball without stopping due to pain.
“It is kind of hard to explain. I am just happy that I can play and not sit out any of the innings,” she said. “I love to play and not having to worry about if it is my time to go out or I have to go in because I just can’t stand it anymore. Now I don’t have that problem.”
Madison said there is a slight chance the extra bone in her feet will grow back and additional surgeries could be needed down the road.
“I really shouldn’t have to have any more surgeries unless it comes back, which at the moment, it is doing pretty good,” she said.
Each year, one patient from each facility is chosen to represent the Shriners Hospitals for Children healthcare system during the Shriners Children’s Open in October. This year the golf tournament will be taking place in Las Vegas, and Madison was chosen to represent the Lexington Shriners Hospital.
“I am really honored to be an ambassador for Shriners because they have helped me so much throughout my life,” said Madison. “They have changed my life.”
The tournament is the fourth event of the PGA TOUR’s FedEx Cup season and is scheduled for Oct. 4-10. The tournament allows top golfers to earn FedEx Cup points and raise money for Shriners.
Madison will be a standard-bearer assigned to one golfer for the tournament, meaning she will keep track of the golfer’s score.
“I am just excited to go somewhere new that I haven’t been yet,” she said. “Being an ambassador gives me an opportunity to give back to Shriners.”
Madison said every time she walks through the doors at Shriners, she always gets happy vibes because the staff always has a smile on their faces and everyone is so cheerful.
“It is probably one of my favorite places to go,” she said.
To help Madison support Shriners Hospitals for Children, visit her fundraising page at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/fundraiser/2785504.
