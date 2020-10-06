Hopkins County witnessed an increase of 54 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and now have a total of 180 active cases. There have been a total of 724 confirmed coronavirus cases since March. Recovered cases stand at 506 and the death total remains at 38, according to information from the Hopkins County Health Department.
“This virus is not going away, we can’t wish it away, we can’t vote it away,” said Denise Beach, director of public health for the health department. “It is here, and it is increasing.”
Beach said of those 54 new cases, there were around 300 contacts from sporting events, church services, long-term care facilities, restaurants and hotels. There is still a significant problem with people not wearing their masks, washing their hands and keeping six feet apart, she said.
“When people wear their mask under their noses, it does not do anything to prevent COVID-19. The virus lives in the nasal passages, so that is somewhat helping with the mouth, but it is not preventing the spread of COVID,” said Beach. “You need to be masked up when you are around people, keep your groups small, and try to not travel to states that are having epidemics.”
She said there is going to be a continued growth in cases unless people start to reduce their contact and wear their masks.
“We do have people that are very sick right now, we have hospitalized patients, we have patients on critical care units, we have patients with pneumonia. Just because some people do fine or have mild symptoms does not mean others are not having serious problems from COVID-19,” said Beach.
The Hopkins County Health Department is still issuing citations to establishments that are not following proper protection guidelines. Beach said they will go out and check on an establishment when they get a concerned call or as part of their routine checks.
“If someone gets a citation, we are going back 10 days later and checking on that establishment,” said Beach. “We just see that people keep repeating, people keep wearing their masks under their nose and this is not getting us to where we need to be as far as containment.”
Beach said she hopes the public will work with the health department to try and limit their contact to help get everyone through this pandemic.
