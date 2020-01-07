THURSDAY
• Pride Elementary School Site-Based Council will meet at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday at the school.
• The January meeting of the Historical Society of Hopkins County will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fiscal Courtroom of the Hopkins County Government Center, 56 North Main Street, Madisonville. The program will be given by Madisonville attorney, Richard Frymire, and is entitled, "The Last Hangings in Hopkins County, 1927-Justice or Injustice?" The public is invited for a fascinating view of turmoil in Hopkins County in the year 1927. Entrance to the Government Center should be made through the north side entrance.
• Hanson Elementary School Site-Based Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the school.
UPCOMING
• Hopkins County AARP Chapter #3391 will meet at 1:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Country Cupboard.
• The public is invited to attend a public hearing of the Hopkins County Schools Nutrition & Physical Activity Report. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office, 320 S. Seminary Street, Madisonville, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, from 5-5:30 pm in the Board Conference Room
• The Hopkins County Cemetery Preservation Board will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Hopkins County Government Center, 56 N. Main St. in Madisonville.
• Southside Elementary School Site-Based Council will meet at 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 in the school's media center.
• Hopkins County presents the 38th Annual Celebration honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 in the Byrnes Auditorium located at the MCC Health Campus. This year's theme is "Fulfilling the dream through faith, community and education." Keynote speaker is Rev. Dr. Klein Gray, pastor of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Shelbyville, he is also a professor and the dean of student engagement at Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. Special guest performance by the Ladies of Praise Mass Choir of Evansville, Indiana. The All Nations praise group and dance team of Hopkinsville. Local choruses and dance groups, including local high school groups. Presentation of the 2020 essay and visual arts contest winners. Presentation of the MLK Scholarship and the Dr. King Educatino Award will be made. Doors open at 1 p.m. Admissions is free. A special offering will be raised to support the MLK Scholarship Fund.
• The City of Madisonville Public Works Department will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Monday's trash and recycle route will run Tuesday, Jan. 21.
• White Plains Senior Citizens Community Dinner will be held at 11:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20. Tina Otto of Hillside Center will speak on stroke awareness. The Menu will feature beans and ham, cornbread and drinks. Attendees are asked to bring a vegetable, salads and desserts. A devotional will be offered by Rev. Leon Smith. Blood pressure checks hosted by Hillside Villa Nursing Home. The dinner is at 106 N.E. Railroad Street in White Plains.
• James Madison Middle School Site-Based Council will meet at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 in the school library.
• Browning Springs Middle School Site-Based Council will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 in the school media center.
• Earlington Elementary School Site-Based Council will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 in the school office.
ONGOING
• The United Way of the Coalfield 2019-20 campaign is in full swing. The campaign goal that was developed from the actual needs of the local United Way agencies is $325,000. Please by your support become a member of this great effort. If you wish to donate to the campaign or wish to have an employee campaign at your business or start an employee payroll deduction effort please contact our office at 270-821-3170.
The United Way of the Coalfield is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
• The Pennyrile Municipal Clerk's Association is selling cookbooks containing tried and true recipes for $10 apiece. This would make an excellent Christmas gift. All proceeds from the sale of the cookbooks will fund scholarships to be awarded to Pennyrile Municipal Clerks to attend the Kentucky Municipal Clerk's Institute. The institute offers a three-year program to municipal clerks to provide networking opportunities, instruction and support to Kentucky Municipal Clerks.
• The MCC Assessment Center is serving as a testing site for the ServSafe Food Handler certification course, which can be scheduled at any time. For more information, contact Workforce Solutions at 270-824-8658 or 270-824-8659.
• Storytime by the Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library happened every Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday mornings at 11 a.m. All ages are welcome. Join Ms. Channa for some silly stories, wiggles and crafts.
• Chess Club meets at 4 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library. Players of all skill levels are invited. For more information call Ashley at 270-825-2680.
• Lego Club meets at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library. Blocks are provided. Ages four to 99 are invited.
• A cancer support group will meet at 3 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month at First Christian Church, 1030 College Drive in Madisonville. Meetings are open to all patients, survivors and caregivers. For more information, call 270-821-5335.
• Impact Mentoring Inc. is partnering with the Tennessee Titans for the rest of the season. Purchase tickets for $40, while tickets last. Impact will receive $10 for every ticket sold. Titans' current median ticket price is $235. Fans can purchase tickets by logging into the Titan's website: bit.ly/TitansFundraiser. Ticket purchases will enter code IMPACT to receive discounted tickets.
• Story Hour with Pam is held at 10 a.m. every Friday at First Baptist Church, 246 N. Main St., Madisonville. It is held in the library at the Noel Street entrance and is open to all preschool children. For more information, call the church at 270-821-3611.
• The Madisonville Community College Workforce Connections Program and You Make a Difference CNA Program offers free welding classes, free CNA classes, and free employment opportunities for individuals that are between 18 to 24 years of age and living in Hopkins, Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg and Todd counties. For more information, call 270-824-1761.
• Lick Creek Cemetery is accepting donations for maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery lawn. Donations may be mailed to Lick Creek Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 26, Dawson Springs. For questions or more information, contact Gene Workman at 270-836-1274.
• Dunn Cemetery in Dawson Springs is accepting donations for mowing and general upkeep of the cemetery. Donations can be mailed to Dunn Cemetery C/O 200 Union Temple Rd. St Charles, KY, 42453. For more information, call 270-584-4380.
• Browder United Methodist Church Cemetery is accepting donations for maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery lawn. For more information, or to donate, contact Claudie Conrad at 801 Neelie Webb Road in Madisonville at 270-821-4846 or Wanda Blohm-French at 451 French Lane in Greenville.
• Sharber Cemetery by White Plains on Highway 813 is accepting donations for mowing and maintenance of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Sharber Cemetery Fund, C/O Hope Miller, Trustee at 245 N. Seminary Street, Madisonville, KY 42431-1937. For questions or more information, please call 270-245-2400.
• Oglesby Cemetery in White Plains is accepting donations for mowing and upkeep. Call Wilma Farmer at 270-875-5565 or mail to 421 E. Greenville Road, White Plains, KY 42464.
• Prospect Cemetery in Dalton is accepting donations for the general upkeep of the cemetery. Donations or questions can be mailed to Karen Maddux, Treasurer, at 644 State Road 2132, Marion, KY 42064 or Eva Tucker at 493 Tucker Lane, Princeton, KY 42445.
• Kentucky Career Center -- JobNet has numerous resources available for job seekers. Individuals may walk-in to the office and build a resume, receive notifications of jobs in their skill set and speak to career partners regarding funding opportunities for training and work experience. New job postings and hiring information are also available on the agency's Facebook page. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• Hooks and Needles will meet at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 1550 Anton Road in Madisonville. The group provides fellowship and fun for anyone who crochets, knits, needlepoints or quilts. For more information, contact Rebecca Zahrte at 270-978-3328.
• Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap is accepting donations for general upkeep. Checks can be mailed to Joanna Lovan, P.O. Box 10, Mortons Gap, 42440. For more information, call 270-258-5165.
• The Multiple Sclerosis Support Group will meet from 6-8 p.m. on the fourth Monday of every month at the Larry Carney Center, 230 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Madisonville.
• Free Math GED classes will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at ACE2 Adult Education, 100 School Ave., Madisonville. For more information, call 270-824-1819.
• The Show and Go Car Club will meet from 3-6 p.m. every second Saturday in April at Brother's Bar-B-Que. Beginning in May, the hours will be 5-8 p.m. For more information, call Dick Durban at 270-452-1900 or Perry Cheek at 270-836-9005.
• A Ladies Bible Study and Helps Ministry will be held at 6 p.m. Mondays at Praise Temple Apostolic Church, 725 W. Noel Ave. in Madisonville.
• Door of Hope Pregnancy Care Center offers pregnancy testing and ultrasounds to those in unplanned and crisis pregnancy free of charge. Prenatal and parenting classes and baby supplies are available through the Earn While You Learn Program for those who qualify. Call 270-821-9825 for an appointment or visit www.doorofhope.com.
• The Hopkins County Business and Professional Women's Club meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Oak Ridge Retirement Center, which is located at 750 Dodson Lane in Madisonville.
• The PACS-HCAC is now able to offer more seniors in need services in their homes. These services include home-delivered meals, homemaking services, personal care, respite and weatherization. For qualifications, call 866-844-4396.
• The Hopkins County Senior Center, which is located at 200 N. Main St. in Madisonville, will host the regular monthly meeting of the Hopkins/Muhlenberg Elder Abuse Council at 9 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month.
• Earlington Elementary School's Site-Based Decision Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at the school.
• A crocheting group that benefits Hospice patients and their families will meet from 10 a.m.-noon on the fourth Wednesday of the month at First Christian Church of Earlington, which is located at 215 E. Main St. Supplies are provided. For more information, call 270-383-5250.
• "Angel of Ours," a grief support group, will meet at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and at 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month at 1 N. Main St. in Madisonville.
• Cuddles from Cale is an ongoing support group that provides stuffed animals to children's charity groups, and groups for parents enduring the loss of a child through miscarriage or stillborn birth. For more information, visit www.cuddlesfromcale.com.
• A course in miracles study group will meet from 1:30-3 p.m. every Thursday at 161 Sugg St. in Madisonville. For more information, call 270-871-7870.
• The Hopkins County Bass Club will meet at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Brother's Barbecue in Madisonville.
• The Pennyrile Dulcimer Players meet from 1:30-3 p.m. every Tuesday and from 6-8 p.m. every Thursday at Hanson Baptist Church in Hanson. Everyone is invited to visit the group and join in playing. All skill levels are welcome. The group will provide one-on-one instruction as needed. Instruments in the group now are mountain dulcimer, hammered dulcimer, mandolin, bass, banjo, guitar, Native-American flute, dobro and percussion. For more information, call Kay Buskov at 270-825-3372.
• The "Turn the Page" young adult book club meets from 5-6:30 p.m. on the last Monday of every month at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library, 425 E. Center St. The club is for anyone who likes to read young adult fiction, regardless of age. Everyone is welcome to join the free program.
• Madisonville First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1540 Anton Road, will host family-friendly movie nights at 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. Popcorn and drinks will be provided.
• Story Hour is held at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library, 425 E. Center St. All ages are welcome.
• A weekly group series on single parenting will be held from 7-8:15 p.m. Wednesdays at Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Madisonville, 2860 N. Main St. The group will provide practical help and encouragement for the challenges faced by single parents. For more information, or to register, call 270-619-0766.
• The Hopkins County Regional Senior Citizens Center now performs SHIP (insurance) counseling for Medicare recipients. For more information, call 270-821-9173.
• Westlawn Cemetery is accepting donations for maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery lawn. For more information, or to donate, call John Ashby at 270-339-0696 or mail 8350 Island Ford Road in Madisonville.
• The Library Poetry Writing Group will meet from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the first Friday of every month at the Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library. Attendees are given prompts to write a poem, and the group will read and discuss them. The Poetry Reading Group will meet from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the second Friday of every month. Members will take turns presenting a program of their favorite poets. For more information, call Mary Zimmer at 502-724-8804 or Teresa Ball at 270-339-0404.
• Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the First United Methodist Church library. Everyone is welcome and there are no dues, fees or weigh-ins. For more information, call 270-339-3516.
• The Browning Springs Site-Based Decision Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month in the school's media center.
• The Pride Elementary School Site-Based Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the school.
• Bonworth, located in the Hanson Factory Outlet Mall, will host "Nana and Me Day" every last Saturday of the month. Children will be offered storytime with cookies from 3-4 p.m. Shoppers without grandchildren may bring in a church bulletin to receive discounts.
• Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Biblically-based program to overcome life issues sponsored by Covenant Community Church will be held at 5:15 p.m. on Thursdays at Fun4Kids. A meal will be served. The group is also seeking tax-deductible donations for a fundraiser. The group is accepting gift cards, gift certificates and items to be placed inside gift baskets. Cash donations (checks written to CCC with Celebrate Recovery in the memo) will be accepted and used to purchase materials as well as meals served each week before the group meeting. For more information, call Anthony Thompson at 815-295-0442.
• The Hopkins County Amateur Radio Club will meet at 7 p.m. every second Thursday at the EMA building.
• The Prosody Club, a women's poetry group, will meet at 12:30 p.m. on the second Thursday in March to June and September to December. Members will read poems from their favorite poets. Light refreshments are provided by the leader of each month. New members are always welcome. For more information, call Evelyn Walker at 270-821-1416 or Karen Hane at 270-871-6446.
• The Madisonville Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. All bridge players are welcome. For more information, call Richard Sarles at 270-825-2127.
• Christian Music Connection will be held on the fourth Friday of every month until Dec. 29 at Fellowship Baptist Church, which is located at 132 West Dixon. Refreshment will be provided and music is family-friendly.
• Local business personnel will meet for Mad City Mingle at 7:30 a.m. each Thursday at Big City Market and Coffee Bar.
• Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs Veteran Service Officer Johnny Allen is available by appointment every Monday and Tuesday at the Hanson Veterans Center and Wednesday and Thursday at the VA Clinic in Owensboro. Appointments can be made by calling 270-399-1618 or emailing johnny.allen@ky.gov.
• The West Hopkins SBDM will meet at 3 p.m. every third Thursday of the month in the SBDM conference room.
• The Hopkins County Community Clinic will host free health checks from 9 a.m.-noon on the fourth Tuesday of each month hosted by the Kentucky Career Center, which is located at 56 Federal St. in Madisonville. Screenings include blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol. Screenings are open to the public. For more information, call 270-824-3555 or 270-824-7562.
• Taking Off Pounds Sensibly #290 will meet at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church, which is located at 260 W. McLaughlin in Madisonville.
• Christ the King Catholic School has a 40-year tradition of sharing Jesus in the community and teaching our children through faith-based education. Christ the King is a fully-accredited Pre-K through eighth-grade school with certified teachers. The students engage in monthly STEM and community service projects, have one-to-one computer access for all students and small group instruction. To schedule an appointment, call 270-821-8271.
