With two major projects underway at the Madisonville Regional Airport, Board Members are proud to share that things are progressing nicely. Many phases are already completed, while work continues on improvements and enhancements at the airport.
According to Airport Manager, Emily Herron, as far as the Hangar Project, the new structure that will be utilized by the MCC Aviation Program is still underway. The taxiway and apron space for the hangar is complete, the office/classroom space will be framed soon and then the doors will be installed.
“We are very excited to show off this multi-agency funded project,” Herrron said. “Grant funding came from the FAA ($75,000), the KY Department of Aviation ($1.4M), the Delta Regional Authority ($500,000), and the City of Madisonville purchased the building in 2020 for $150,000.”
The Runway Project is currently a work in progress. The runway at Madisonville shut down yesterday, and will likely be closed the entire month of October.
“During this time the runway will get an overlay and new runway markings, and some drainage issues will be addressed under the existing runway and taxiway. The project is funded by the KY Department of aviation and will cost approximately $2.5M.”
For other updates on upcoming projects or events at the Madisonville Regional Airport, be sure follow their Facebook and Instagram pages.
The Airport Board of Directors meet on the second Monday of every month at 5 p.m. in the conference room of the airport terminal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.