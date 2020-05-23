Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Shane L. Bedwell, 45, Earlington was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
• Ashley N. Carter, 27, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with second degree assault.
• Zachary W. Morris, 29, of Henderson was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Robert E. Pritchard, 62, of Dawson Springs was charged Thursday with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Leslie A. Scott, 53, of Nortonville was charged Thursday with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• Rusty A. Smiley, 40, of Madisonville was charged Friday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
