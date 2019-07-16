As part of a growing national issue, there is a shortage of bus drivers in Hopkins County.
Outside of Madisonville North Hopkins High School is a yellow bus with a sign that reads: "Bus Drivers needed." With the start of school only weeks away, school officials said they are seeking individuals to join its staff of 51 bus drivers and 14 substitute drivers across the district, which includes 46 regular routes, 16 special-needs routes and 16 preschool routes.
"Bus drivers are the first thing that a student is seeing that morning, and they are the last one involved with the school that they will see that afternoon," said Mike Bone, a retired bus

driver, "How a bus driver and student interact sets a positive tone for that student going into the classroom. No matter what happened at school, good or bad, that bus driver can affect that child's attitude going into their home that afternoon."
According to Gerri Hofman, a bus driver trainer for the local school system, the issue behind the shortage is that a lot of the county's bus drivers have retired.
"Our shortage, being the way it is now, I just believe is because we have so many drivers that have actually retired," said Hofman.
Bone believes the key to being a good bus driver is the feeling that you are called to the job.
"It's a serious profession. You have to take it very seriously because of all the dangers involved in driving a bus." said Bone, "If you enjoy kids, you enjoy driving and if you enjoy being a part of the educational system, you picked the right profession, because you're going to get rewarded daily."
Hofman said the job may appeal to retirees.
"We have a lot of drivers like that (retired) and others who are stay-at-home moms or dads because it is only 20 hours a week."
Amy Smith, assistant superintendent in charge of transportation, said the county's students and their safety are the school system's top priority.
"Hopkins County Schools is a great place to work," said Smith. "We are family-atmosphere-oriented, and we need more great members to join our team."
To apply for a bus driver position you must be 21 years old, according to Smith, who said after applying and interviewing for the position an applicant will have to pass a background check.
Lori Harrison, the school's communications specialist, said training for new hire consists of 33 classroom hours and help with CDL testing. Once they receive their CDL permit, they will receive over-the-road training, and then they will be taken to a third-party examiner to test for their CDL license, which takes approximately three weeks.
Starting pay for trainees is $8.50 per hour and jumps to $11.52 for new drivers once the CDL has been acquired. According to Smith, if you work 20 hours a week, you are considered a full-time employee and have the option for health, dental and vision insurance.
"It is a very rewarding job," said Hofman, "If you think about our children here in the county and how we can help them. We're not just school bus drivers, we help students, we make sure they are taken care of and we get them to where they need to go safely."
