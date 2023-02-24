An architect from Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects presented the Hopkins County School Board with the schematic floor plans for the Southside Elementary addition during Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
Andrew Owens, the architect for the project, laid out the changes to Southside Elementary after getting input from the board and community.
“The addition that we are planning for this would be largely middle school classrooms, administration, and media center, as well as a large middle school-sized gymnasium that would serve both grade levels,” he said. “We are also retaining the existing gymnasium in the elementary school.”
Keeping the current gymnasium for the elementary students was very important to the staff and the school. Owens said the new gymnasium will also serve as a storm shelter for the community.
The main addition would be to the left of the elementary school, where a two-story building with a gymnasium would be built to house the middle school students and staff. There will be a courtyard between the two builds that students and staff can utilize for learning.
“One of the things we heard in our conversations was a need for some outdoor learning space,” said Owens. “It also helps us to retain the existing elementary classrooms’ access to light.”
The two-story addition will house everything for middle school students, from a computer lab, science lab, and general classrooms to administration offices. He said there will be some renovations needed on the existing kitchen to bring it to capacity to serve all the kids that will be in the building.
The main entryway will be the current entrance for the elementary school, while the car rider line entrance will be in the new construction. The main entrance will be the bus drop-off location and visitor entrance during the day.
The car rider line and a majority of the parking will be in the current South Hopkins Middle School parking lot.
“We are planning to use a good bit of this existing asphalt but expand it and enhance it so we can bring a lot of stacked vehicles on-site through there,” said Owens. “They would enter in the backside of the building.”
The firm debated on whether to have separate drop-off locations for the elementary and middle school students but decided that since they will be in the same car or on the same bus, one drop-off for buses and cars was the best option.
“You are going to have parents who have elementary and middle school students coming into the same building,” said Owens. “We really don’t want to make them go through two lines to try to drop off kids.”
He said there are pathways for elementary and middle school students to get to their buildings without having to maneuver through the other classrooms.
There will also be enough parking for faculty and staff in both the elementary and middle school side parking lots, so they won’t have to walk several miles to get to their rooms.
The board approved the plans at the meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said the next step is design development where the empty squares on the plan will have more detail added to them.
“What do we want in this big red block of an admin suite? How many spaces are there going to be?” he said. “It starts to get more clear.”
After design development, construction documents are created, and then construction companies can start bidding on the project.
“It is a multi-tiered process,” said Cline.
