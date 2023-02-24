SES 1

Andrew Owens, with Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects, goes over the schematic design documents with the Hopkins County Board of Education Tuesday night for the addition and renovation of Southside Elementary School.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

An architect from Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects presented the Hopkins County School Board with the schematic floor plans for the Southside Elementary addition during Tuesday’s board of education meeting.

Andrew Owens, the architect for the project, laid out the changes to Southside Elementary after getting input from the board and community.

