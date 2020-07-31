Madisonville Police Department
A man was charged Wednesday with taking items from the Hopkins County Board of Education, according to a police report from the Madisonville Police Department.
Dustin A. Jones, 37, of St. Charles, was arrested Tuesday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
While in Hopkins County Jail, police arrested Jones on Wednesday and charged with him third-degree burglary in connection with an early-July incident at the board.
On July 6 school officials reported a burglary in which a suspect had allegedly taken three weed-eaters, a leaf blower, two chain saws and other tools, the report states.
After looking at camera footage, officers narrowed the burglary dates to July 3-5. A white man with a multi-colored hat and glasses was seen entering the maintenance building and taking the items, according to the police report.
The report said Jones matched the description of the suspect and he was read his rights. Jones waived his rights and denied the burglary, but was unable to give an alibi. He confirmed he owned a hat like what was seen in the surveillance, the report indicated.
The Madisonville Police Department also released the following reports Thursday:
• Javeauntae M. White, 22, Madisonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, license to be in possession and possession of marijuana.
• Phillip D. Young Jr., 46, Madisonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of failure to appear on Hopkins County warrants.
• Paris O. Phipps, 28, Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with contempt of court on a Hopkins County warrant.
