While standing in front of a packed James Madison Middle School gymnasium during a school assembly, eighth-grader Ann Clarie Lutz was announced as this year’s Amazing Shake competition winner.
“This means a lot to me,” she said. “It really helped to boost my confidence, and it gave me a lot of skill I can use, like how to give a proper handshake, and how to be able to talk in front of people. I was really surprised. I know I tried my best, and I know everyone else did too. I’m really proud of myself.”
Claire said she hopes her story inspires others to join next year’s competition.
“I wasn’t confident going into this because I’m just not that type of person,” said Claire. It’s not my personality, but I would say to people considering competing next year, to go for it.”
The Amazing Shake is a competition that teaches students soft skills, said competition coordinator and sixth-grade science teacher Kia Zieba.
“Handshakes, eye contact, composure, being able to think on their feet in a presentation or discussion, conflict resolution, and it gives them all these gifts and skills to empower them,” she said. “So, in the future, if they apply for a job or a scholarship, this is only going to make them better.”
The competition’s runner-up, sixth-grader Olivia Phaup, said she was proud to have been a part of this year’s program.
“The Amazing Shake has been a wonderful program, and I am so proud to be involved in it,” she said. “Kids these days don’t know soft skills, like a handshake, things that we should know. It’s really important that kids should know that.”
This is the Amazing Shake competition’s second year at the James Madison, said Zieba. Seventy-five of its students competed in the first round.
“The first round was a meet and greet round. We had 20 professionals from our community in there, and the students went around and greeted and met these people, two minutes at a time. Then they were scored from a rubric,” she said. “Then we picked the top 35 for the next round, which was elevator speeches.”
Zieba said they made a fictitious elevator, so students would have to stand next to the person they talked with.
“Because standing next to somebody is different than sitting across from them,” she said. “They had to use different skills, like what to do with your hands, and if you meet somebody in an elevator, how do you talk to them quickly. How do you get started with a conversation? Then we ended up with 15.”
The third round was called “think on your feet.” Students were given background information and scenarios. Zieba said one student might have been asked if they were the chief justice of the supreme court how would they handle a particular issue.
Another scenario was if you had ordered a bunch of pizzas, but when they were delivered, your order was wrong, and students had to assess how they would handle the problem.
For the fourth round of the competition, eight students went to Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton’s house for an evening dinner. Students had etiquette training, how to carry on a dinner conversation and how to eat with a knife and fork, said Zieba.
From that round, the top five students were selected for the final round, which took place this past Tuesday.
“They had a panel interview with seven professionals from our community,” said Zieba. “They had to sit in front of these seven adults, and they were firing questions at them. And then we had our winner.”
The competition originated in Atlanta at the Ron Clark Academy. According to its website, it is a globally celebrated academy for its visions to transform classrooms through its methods and techniques.
Locally, the competition is only offered at James Madison. Zieba said she hopes other middle schools in the district will participate next year.
“The goal in the future, at Ron Clark Academy, they have a national Amazing Shake competition, and you bring your winners from your school,” she said. “The goal is to take our top five from our community to that in the future. We have fabulous students in our community. We have fabulous kids in Hopkins County, and I think we can compete nationwide.”
Until then, Zieba said the program is looking toward next year. They will be looking for professional people from around the community that can help with judging.
“Maybe even a monetary donation, we need guest speakers from our community to help talk to these kids and say, ‘Hey, here’s what you need to think about,’ ” she said. “We’ve had a great response. Our community has been fabulous. The thing is, I sent out letters, and I think people think we want a dollar, but really it’s donating their time.”
If you would be interested in helping next year’s Amazing Shake, call Kia Zieba at James Madison, 270-825-6160.
