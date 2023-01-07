Only open for seven months, Gather at Blue 21, located at 35 N. Main St. in Madisonville, will be locking their doors for the last time, at the end of this month.
Best friends and business partners, Beth Poole and Lara Hunt, share that despite the boom in business, fun times and love for their shop, family comes first, and they are needed more at home.
“It’s a happy ending for Lara and I,” Poole said. “That may sound weird. But both of us have kept our full time careers going this year, and the shop. We originally bought the building to use as rental space, but we ended up with our sweet lil shop. We have had a crazy busy year to say the least. When we took a step back, we realized all the time we were missing from our own family dinners and events. So with much consideration we chose to close our shop and sell our building so we could get back to our ‘normal busy’ ”.
The last day to enjoy sweet treats, home décor, jewelry, coffee cups, and all other items, will be January 31, 2023, with everything being marked down to 50% off. According Poole, they are encouraging all those with gift cards to come in and use them.
“The sales are going great and hopefully we will sell out soon. We have been encouraging people with gift cards to come and redeem those. We still have our yummy ice cream as well.”
Poole said that they do have several interested buyers already. Not able to share anything more than that, she is not sure how the building will be used upon completion of the sale.
“We appreciate all the community support and the support from family and friends. We will close this chapter with tired feet, sore backs, and happy hearts. We love our little town and we will continue to support local. We know whom ever buys our building will make it great.”
