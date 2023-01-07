Only open for seven months, Gather at Blue 21, located at 35 N. Main St. in Madisonville, will be locking their doors for the last time, at the end of this month.

Best friends and business partners, Beth Poole and Lara Hunt, share that despite the boom in business, fun times and love for their shop, family comes first, and they are needed more at home.

