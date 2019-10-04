While Washington buzzes about a possible impeachment of President Trump for his contacts with Ukraine, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has other questions.
"Why are we giving so much money to other people?" Paul asked during a visit to Hopkins County Thursday to discuss hemp production.
"We're a trillion dollars in the hole," said the Republican known for fiscal conservatism. "We have to borrow money from China to send it to Ukraine. And then we're supposed to tell Ukraine, 'You're corrupt?'"
Paul said all U.S. aid to other governments should be contingent on their behavior. A withholding of U.S. money to Ukraine by the Trump administration is a key issue in the Democratic party's impeachment inquiry.
Paul repeated his opposition to the impeachment process, saying people should be treated fairly regardless of political party. He thinks there's questionable conduct among Democrats as well.
"Joe Biden went to Ukraine and threatened their aid," Paul said. He referred to reports that the former Vice President wanted a prosecutor fired for investigating a company that employed one of his sons.
"If we're not going to impeach Joe Biden, I see no reason in the world why we'd be impeaching a Republican," Paul said. According to FactCheck.org, Biden did not disclose his warning to Ukraine until one year after he left office in January 2018.
Paul also expressed concern that presidential phone conversations are being monitored by others in the Trump administration. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed this week that he overheard the controversial call with Ukraine's President in July.
"Why do we have half-a-dozen people, who then write a report?" Paul asked. He said the State Department whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment investigation used "information that she or he received illegally."
Paul said the phone call to Ukraine's President doesn't indicate anything illegal occurred.
