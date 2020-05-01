The second collision in as many days at a Madisonville intersection left five people injured, including an infant.
Madisonville Police reported three vehicles collided on Island Ford Road at Interstate 69 shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Justin Cardwell, 27, of Nortonville said he was unable to stop his car in the southbound exit ramp.
His vehicle hit a stop sign, then drove into the path of another car and struck a third.
Cardwell received minor injuries, as did three people in his vehicle.
They are Tracy Clark, 25, of Nortonville, a seven-year-old child and a baby less than one year old.
A passenger in one of the other vehicles also was hurt. Thomas Scariot, 51, of Somerset, was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville for treatment along with the others. All the injured are considered nonlife-threatening.
The drivers of the two cars struck by Cardwell were not hurt.
A separate collision on Island Ford Road at Interstate 69 Tuesday afternoon injured one driver.
